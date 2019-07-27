'Tragic death': Boy dies after accidentally being run over by farming equipment

TOWN OF DANE, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old boy is dead after an accident involving a piece of farming equipment.

Authorities were called to the 6000 block of Viaduct Road in the Town of Dane at 11:09 p.m. Friday. The initial report was for a boy trampled to death by a cow, but responding units determined on the scene that the boy was accidently run over by a skid-steer loader while he was working on the farm. The child's father was operating the machine.

The boy died at the scene, despite efforts from the farm owner and responding emergency workers.

Both the boy and his father recently immigrated from Nicaragua and don't have any other family in the area. The Victim/Witness Unit of the Dane County District Attorney's Office is working with the community to help raise money to send the boy's body back to family in Nicaragua.

