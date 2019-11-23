'Tis the season to have zero-waste gift wrapping

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Zero Waste Madison is encouraging people to use materials other than gift wrap this holiday season.

"A part of zero waste is not using materials that you kind of don't need and gift wrap is one of those," volunteer Sasha Stone said.

The local group is wrapping presents using materials such as fabric, yarn, twine, newspaper and more. One method they're using is furoshiki, a Japanese art for wrapping.

For those who use wrapping paper, Zero Waste Madison recommends saving it and creating decorations.

"You can make those into little bands around the gift. I like to take like those strips you're talking about and just wrap it around the middle of the gift and you can even cut them up and make little bows with them," Stone said.

