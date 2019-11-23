'Tis the season to have zero-waste gift wrapping
MADISON, Wis. - Zero Waste Madison is encouraging people to use materials other than gift wrap this holiday season.
"A part of zero waste is not using materials that you kind of don't need and gift wrap is one of those," volunteer Sasha Stone said.
The local group is wrapping presents using materials such as fabric, yarn, twine, newspaper and more. One method they're using is furoshiki, a Japanese art for wrapping.
For those who use wrapping paper, Zero Waste Madison recommends saving it and creating decorations.
"You can make those into little bands around the gift. I like to take like those strips you're talking about and just wrap it around the middle of the gift and you can even cut them up and make little bows with them," Stone said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- ESPN's College GameDay heading to the Battle for the Axe next week
- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns hunters to look out for farmers during late harvest
- Police looking for inmate who walked away from Ferris Center
- Rock County Medical Examiner releases name of victim in Town of Avon crash
- No. 12 Badgers beat Purdue, set up winner-take-all game for Big Ten West title
- 'Tis the season to have zero-waste gift wrapping