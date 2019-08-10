'This is unheard of': Sheriff's Office still searching for three cars stolen from rural Rock County

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office is still looking for three stolen cars after five in total were stolen early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the department, shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 12000 block of West Bullard Road in the Town of Porter.

By using an OnStar GPS, they were able to track the vehicle, which had been abandoned in the Town of Spring Valley.

Over the course of the morning, they responded to four more calls of stolen vehicles, all in a 4-mile radius.

"We’ve never had a shift or any particular time frame like this where we had so many vehicles stolen," said Capt. Jude Maurer of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. "It’s completely unique, it’s the first time."

Deputies were able to track down another of the stolen cars, which got stuck on a railroad tie as the thief was trying to leave the property. However, they still haven't been able to locate the three others.

Missing are a blue 2000 Chevrolet Silverado C1500 pickup truck, a black 2019 Ford F150 STX pickup truck and a white 2010 Nissan Maxima.

Maurer said all five cars were unlocked with the keys inside.

"It's the importance of locking your property, removing the valuables from your vehicle, taking your keys in the house and locking your doors."

Now, Maurer said he's prioritizing finding the vehicles and the person or people responsible for taking them.

"We’re quite surprised we haven’t been able to recover the three vehicles to date, so obviously from an investigative standpoint, that’s telling us that the vehicles are somewhere where people are not seeing them," he said.

