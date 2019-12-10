Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'This is their store': SASY Neighborhood fundraiser to support Jenifer Street Market 'This is their store': SASY Neighborhood fundraiser to support Jenifer Street Market

MADISON, Wis. - The Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood is campaigning to support Jenifer Street Market in an effort to keep the local grocery store at the corner of Jenifer and Division Streets.

The grocery store's location is rented from Schoep's Ice Cream, a business that filed for receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy, earlier this year. Jenifer Street Market owners would like to buy the property.

"Plan A is to hopefully be able to go into this bidding process and end up as the owners of the property," co-owner Steve McKenzie said.

This campaign launched in an effort to help the owners have a stronger bid, according to SASY Business Development Association President Trevor Fink.

"We're really looking to keep a cornerstone community business where it is and the ability to walk just a block away to go pick up some groceries or get morning coffee on a Sunday and bump into your neighbors. It's something indispensable to a lot of us," Fink said.

A crowded SASY meeting tonight. Most people are here to learn more about what is going to happen to Jenifer Street Market. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/iy5dFyrG47 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 15, 2019

The support is something that McKenzie is comparing to "Christmas in October."

"This is their store, and they are definitely backing it," McKenzie said.

The SASY Business Development Association has a fundraising goal of $100,000 by Dec. 15.

Bunky's is hosting an event where neighbors will hear from McKenzie about the progress. Tickets are on sale for $100. All proceeds will go to the Support Jenny Street Campaign.

Donations can also be made online at www.supportjennyst.org.

