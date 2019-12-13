'This is the season of giving': Holiday shoppers give back to those who need it most

Michael Johnson

MADISON, Wis. - Among the holiday crowds, you'll find people shopping, not for their own family and friends, but for those who need it most this season.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County surprised a family with a shopping spree worth almost $800 at Target. The single father of three bought car seats, clothes, toys and essentials.

Christmas came early! Thanks to an anonymous donor, @BGCDC was able to provide a single father of 3 with a shopping spree to @Target! #News3Now pic.twitter.com/bvFpRFJnVc — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) December 13, 2019

"This is the season of giving," CEO Michael Johnson said. "This is the season where we should be utilizing our lives to change the lives of others."

Friday morning, Johnson tweeted about the surprise, and someone private messaged him saying they would like to donate $1,000 and take a family shopping this holiday season.

This morning Boys & Girls Clubs is going to surprise a single father of three with a shopping spree to Walmart and Target thanks to an anonymous donor. This young man works from 6am to 6pm everyday trying to support his kids. Cant wait to surprise him. #payitfoward #happyholidays — Michael Johnson (@MJohnsonCEO) December 13, 2019

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will take more families shopping Thursday. Target takes 30 percent off the total and covers the taxes.

While in the checkout lanes, Johnson met Lisa Koenecke and Angela Prestil, who were shopping for a family from Badger Childhood Cancer Network.

Every year, Koenecke and Prestil pick two families for whom to buy toys, clothes and other items. They pay for one family and raise money from co-workers for the other family.

"At our age, we need nothing. So we want to be able to give back, and to know that we are putting smiles on the faces of both the kids and, really, the parents as well just means the world to me," Prestil said.

Not only do they buy gifts for the kids, but also the parents. If they have money left over, the money goes on a gift card so the family can spend the money on whatever they need.

"Everybody gets everything on their wish list when we get the family," Prestil said.