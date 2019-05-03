'This is for Zach!': Bikers to join funeral procession for young Janesville man

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The motorcycling community is planning to join Zach Olson's funeral procession less than a month after hundreds of bikers visited to support the 19-year-old, who was suffering from terminal brain cancer.

Olson lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, surrounded by family, according to an obituary.

"Throughout most of his childhood, Zachary fought a courageous battle with cancer and although in the end, brain cancer claimed his life, he never once allowed his health to bring him down," the obituary read. "Even on his darkest days, Zachary would still smile. He truly had a heart of gold."

Before his passing, Olson's mother posted to Facebook, calling on the biker community to celebrate his life and love for motorcycles. The post went viral, and hundreds of bikers from Wisconsin and beyond arrived to offer their support.

According to members of the biker community, with permission from Olson's family, motorcyclists have been welcomed to join his funeral procession Saturday.

"I know he touched many lives including the 600 of us from the biker community that rode out," a Facebook post read. "Let's spread the word and send Zach off right!"

Motorcyclists will be meeting at Schneider Funeral Directors at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

