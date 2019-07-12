'They take off, they go joy-riding': UWPD reminds you to lock cars after chase with stolen vehicle

MADISON, Wis. - Nan Peterson was sitting on her sofa reading the newspaper Wednesday night when she saw an unusual scene outside her home on Roby Road in Madison.

"All of a sudden, there's just this flash that goes by, cutting across the porch, trying to cut some time, and I'm like, 'Wow that person's really on the move,'" Peterson said.

She later learned from police that the "flash" she saw was suspects trying to run away from University of Wisconsin-Madison police officers.

Police arrested two teens and are looking for a third person following a chase near the UW-Madison campus. An officer spotted a stolen car on Regent Street at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects in the car were believed to be involved in a home invasion earlier in the day in the Madison Police Department's jurisdiction.

"One of our officers just happened to learn about this stolen car, had just gotten the information about it, and lo and behold, it's right in front of him," said UWPD public information officer Marc Lovicott.

An outstanding job by our police officers last night. We took two suspects into custody after they crashed their stolen car...they were arrested after a foot pursuit.



The suspects were also involved in a home invasion earlier in the day.



Police said the officer tried to get the car to stop, but it took off, leading officers on a chase. It later crashed on Roby Road, two houses down from where the Petersons live.

Officers set up a perimeter and arrested two of the car's occupants near Babcock Drive.

Lovicott wants to remind people about the importance of locking vehicles and keeping homes secure, as suspects are looking to gain easy access.

"Nine times out of 10, these individuals are getting into vehicles that are unlocked with the keys in them," he explained.

As for the suspects, Lovicott said police from different local jurisdictions are arresting the same teens "time and time again" for similar crimes.

"They take off, they go joy-riding for a while, they ditch the car and it's onto the next," Lovicott said.

A similar incident involving a stolen car happened early Thursday morning in Fitchburg.

