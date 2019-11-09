Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'There should always be a discussion': Voters disagree with gavel in, gavel out decision 'There should always be a discussion': Voters disagree with gavel in, gavel out decision

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - It took less than 30 seconds for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to shut down discussion on gun control legislation at the Capitol.

Fitzgerald said the bills Gov. Tony Evers wanted them to discuss violated the Second Amendment. One would have expanded universal background checks, and the other would have allowed judges to temporarily seize guns from people who pose a threat.

People in his district disagreed with Fitzgerald’s decision to not hold a session with discussion on the bills.

Spoke to quite a few people @ Walker's in Beaver Dam today (@SenFitzgerald's district). While people said they agree w/protecting gun rights, the gavel in/out session was "disappointing." One woman said, "You need both perspectives in order to move forward & get something done." pic.twitter.com/ERDyBmr3P7 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) November 8, 2019

Lori Thomas, who lives in Theresa, said she thought the bills weren’t good ideas, but she would have liked to see the legislators talk about them.

“There should always be discussion,” she said. “There should be that option to be able to be heard.”

Pam Alderden, Beaver Dam, said she works with elementary school kids, and she sees better communication and problem solving at work than at the Capitol.

“We have conversations,” Alderden said. “We talk about problem solving. We talk about social skills, and to have that at our level where you’re working with kids, it would be nice to see that at the level down in Madison also.”

Fitzgerald said he didn’t want to discuss anything that he believes would violate the rights of gun owners.

“I think if there are bills that would make sense to the Republican Legislature then we would call ourselves into regular session or extraordinary session to take those up,” Fitzgerald said.



