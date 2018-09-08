'There's nothing here to take anymore': La Valle residents start to clean damaged homes, businesses

LA VALLE, Wis. - Molly Pudelko watched as floodwaters surrounded her La Valle home this week, filling her backyard and ruining everything in her basement.

"When I go to bed, I lock the doors, but I don't know why, there's nothing here to take anymore," Pudelko told News 3.

About a dozen volunteers from the organization Samaritan's Purse came to Pudelko's house Friday to help start the cleanup process now that water from the Baraboo River is finally starting to recede.

"Everything's floating around, and (volunteers) are removing all of those contents, as well as doing the same thing at other houses on the block," said Todd Taylor, assistant manager of U.S. disaster relief for Samaritan's Purse.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources set up a volunteer reception center Friday at La Valle Town Hall, where volunteers could check in and be sent to the hardest hit areas in the village.

Taylor said time is other essence in Pudelko's situation and that of the people in her village were also affected by flooding.

"When disasters like this hit, the quicker the homeowners can get the homes cleaned out, it moves them towards restoration. It's the place that they're able to begin seeing their home repaired," Taylor said.

Sauk County Emergency Management is asking for volunteers in Reedsburg on Saturday. Volunteers can check in at the Reedsburg Volunteer Reception Center Saturday at 134 South Locust Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Work goes until 5 p.m.

Volunteers should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes (preferably rubber boots). They are encouraged to bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, buckets and brooms. Volunteers may also want to bring their own personal protective gear, such as hard hats, safety glasses, earplugs, rubber gloves and dust masks.

Emergency management officials said they anticipate opening more reception centers in Rock Springs, North Freedom and Baraboo at later dates. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.