News

'The new norm': Water reaches major flooding stages along Rock River for third time in 10 years

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 06:09 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Barry Reddington has lived on the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong for almost 15 years. During that time, he's seen his fair share of major floods.

"I guess it's the new norm," Reddington said. "Whether it's the changes in weather patterns, or if we're just getting bad luck, there's not much you can do about it."

In the latest round of flooding, Reddington's home has stayed relatively dry. As water levels reached a crescendo Tuesday, the edge of the water sat feet from his back porch.

"We just have to enjoy the good days when we can," he said. "We deal with the bad stuff when it comes along."

Reddington's neighbors have seen the water rise like this before, and took precautions to keep their homes dry during the latest batch of storms. 

"We knew it was coming," Ron Langer said. "So I got people to come in and sandbag ahead of time. You get ready for it."

It was less than a week ago that county officials announced flooding in the area was going to be worse than originally thought. Since than, the Sheriff's Office says the county has used more than 20,000 sandbags in preparation for the rising waters.

As the water reached a high mark, they say there has been next to no structural damages. Now, they say water will begin to recede. 

"Things are headed in the right direction," said Cmdr. Troy Knudson of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. "The forecast looks good for the next few days. Hopefully we get the opportunity to let these waters recede." 

Knudson says water levels along the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong could return to normal in the next week.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration