'The house is very unsafe': Emergency Management assesses damaged, destroyed houses in Sauk County

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Sauk County Emergency Management is sending a team of emergency management directors from around the state to assess homes damaged by flooding in Sauk County.

"A lot of people underestimate what their damage is and don't think about the furnaces, and hot water heaters and things like that, so we're just out checking making sure that they've got all of their information on there," said Andrew Carlin, director of Waupaca County Emergency Management.

Carlin said he and his counterpart from Winnebago County were assessing every home considered "damaged" or "major" under their classification system.

Emergency management officials are in Reedsburg today doing damage assessments at homes impacted by flooding. This house on South Pine Street has been condemned. You can see how badly the foundation has been damaged. #news3 #wiwx pic.twitter.com/THc74gPqqP — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 10, 2018

They assessed a home Monday morning on South Pine Street that Wayne Ballweg owns. He rented the house out to a tenant before it had to be condemned.

"The house is very unsafe. It could easily go down any moment," Ballweg said.

Ballweg and his tenant sandbagged the house, but the water went through the sandbags. They got everything off the first floor, but the tenant's belongings are still in the basement.

"The renter's dad was here helping and getting stuff out of the house that was upstairs and not damaged. He said, 'Look at all of this stuff down there. You bought it once. You can buy it again, if you're alive," Ballweg said.

Houses damaged by #flooding are given an assessment of affected, minor, major or destroyed. This chart gives you an idea of how bad the damage has to be to be placed in each category. #news3 pic.twitter.com/AjL4fJSb07 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 10, 2018

Emergency management will gather information from all of the flood-damaged homes, and that information will be compiled for a statewide application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA will then decide whether to make a disaster declaration.

People in Sauk County with homes damaged by flooding should call 608-355-3200 to report damage.

Clean-up kits are available in La Valle, Rock Springs, Baraboo, Reedsburg and North Freedom.