'The Golden Girls' puppet show coming to Madison
MADISON, Wis. - The 1980s NBC sitcom "The Golden Girls" is coming to Madison — as a puppet show.
The off-Broadway That Golden Girls Show! is coming to Madison's Overture Center for the Arts on Nov. 2 and 3. Each day will have an 8 p.m. show and Nov. 3 will also have a 2 p.m. show.
According to a news release, the show parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments with puppets.
The cast includes Casey Andrews as Dorothy, Ashley Brooks as Sophia, Meggie Doyle as Rose and Erin Ulman as Blanche.
More information on purchasing tickets can be found here.
