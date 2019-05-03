'The difference between life or death': Lodi EMS picks up service in northern Town of Dane

MADISON, Wis. - For years residents in the Town of Dane who might have had a medical emergency had their lives at risk.

Though many of their homes were closer to Lodi, they still had to wait sometimes five times as long for an ambulance from Waunakee.

Now that's all changed.

Starting May 1, Lodi Area Emergency Medical Services responds to the calls in the northern part of the Town of Dane, while Waunakee Area EMS keeps the calls in the southern half.

It’s great news to the people who live there, including Donna Taylor.

“If you were having a stroke or a heart attack, the quicker they can get here, that would change my chance of surviving,” she said.

Talk to make this happen has been going on for decades, but Chief Russ Schafer with Lodi Area EMS said that finally the right people got into leadership at the right time.

“It could mean the difference between life or death,” Schafer said. “If we get a patient in cardiac arrest a mile over our county line, you know their chances of survival decrease 10 percent every minute that they're without CPR or anything. So when we have a response time of three minutes versus Waunakee’s response time of 15 minutes, the potential impact is huge.”

The Town of Dane and Lodi came up with a contract to make this work, so the town pays Lodi for the services.

Schafer said residents shouldn't notice any difference.

He said he doesn't think this is a unique problem. He hopes other border towns will look at this too.



