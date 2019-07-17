'That's what we're here for': Rock County businesses offer cool spaces to beat the heat

EVANSVILLE, Wis. - In the event your power goes out or your air conditioning stops working, where will you go during this warm week?

Rock County Emergency Management officials want to remind you about the two dozen cooling centers in their county.

Director Sgt. Shena Kohler said often only a handful of people use the centers, but she's seen local business owners who are disappointed because they want to help so badly.

"It means a lot because we're had so many wonderful volunteer organizations," Kohler said.

It doesn't usually cost the hospitals, senior centers and libraries anything extra to be cooling centers because they would already be open, she added.

Nicki Wagner, executive director of Creekside Place Community Center in Evansville, said people come there for all sorts of reasons, and they're happy to have them.

"It is nice to just be a welcoming center. Even if somebody is out working and needs to come in and have a drink, use the bathroom, that's what we're here for," Wagner said.

Wagner said she has seen a few more people come to the center this week, but it varies during the summer.

Some tips from Kohler this week: Check on your neighbors, especially "vulnerable populations" like children and the elderly. If you work outside, don't overdo it. Drink plenty of water.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.