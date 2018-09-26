'Terrorized and traumatized': Soglin, Madison Common Council react to ICE arrests

ICE via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Paul Soglin and the Madison Common Council responded to the four-day U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Madison on Wednesday, calling the actions “racist and xenophobic” in a joint news release.

On Tuesday ICE confirmed its agents arrested 83 people in Wisconsin, 20 of which were in Dane County.

“We are heartbroken as we consider the plight of our Madison residents who were literally taken from their homes, their place of work or, in some cases, parking lots,” the mayor and Common Council wrote in a joint news release. “These are our friends and neighbors, who, with the rest of Wisconsin, live, work and raise their families.”

In a release about the surge in activity, ICE said 44 of the people arrested had criminal convictions and 21 of the people arrested are believed to have been previously deported, according to the release.

The statement from Soglin and common council said the wording in ICE’s release “creates a false narrative” about immigrant communities. It goes on to say immigrants are productive members of society who pay taxes and try to raise their children, “just like the rest of us.”

The release said ICE actions appear to be over as of Wednesday, but said this has had a horrific effect on our community that will last.

“Our families and our children have been terrorized and traumatized,” the release said.

The release ended with the mayor and Common Council standing with politicians and groups that have strongly opposed ICE’s action.

Madison and Dane County officials have hosted multiple news conferences to discuss ICE's presence in the area and the fact that they want the agency to leave. An official with Madison Mayor Paul Soglin's office said she believes this news release means that ICE will be leaving the area, but that the community should expect the agency to come back.

During one news conference, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said that the department has a working relationship with ICE, but the federal agency did not follow protocol during the recent arrests.