'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Rock County Emergency Management is warning drivers in the area to avoid the roads as much as possible during Thursday's freezing rainstorm.

Sgt. Shena Kohler oversees the department and says this storm is just the latest of many over the last few weeks.

A good look at the road conditions along Milton Ave in Janesville. Rain is coming down steadily and freezing almost immediately. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/eoya54v1eu — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

"It hasn't ended," she said. "There's been a constant hurdle to look at what's next."

By 5 p.m. Thursday, the county responded to 54 vehicle runoffs and 21 accidents. Kohler says it can be difficult for crews to balance taking care of the roads while others respond to emergencies.

"We’re really at this point just trying to keep folks off the road so that we can take care of the roads and do whatever we can do to handle the conditions before more vehicles crash and we have more injuries or accidents," she said.

Kohler says sometimes, even safe driving techniques can't prevent accidents from happening when ice is involved.

Even places that don’t look icy are. In this parking lot, rain is covering a thin layer of ice. It’s slick. Everywhere. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/ssaxXgqcCW — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

"You just can't stop once you hit ice," she said. "There's no traction."

The last few weeks of bad weather have been difficult for operations departments across the county, Kohler says.

"All the workers at every government level have been busy," she said.

As of 12:30 in Rock County (per Rock County Sheriff’s Office):



-50 run offs

-20 accidents

-6 accidents resulting in injury

-23 cars stuck because of ice



Folks.... stay inside. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

Still, she says she's proud of the work they've done to keep the roads safe.

Cars that have sat out since this morning will definitely need some time to defrost. Hear what Rock County Emergency Management is doing to keep the roads clear tonight at 4, 5, and 6. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/Qis3KgpiNw — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

"It makes me proud to see how all of these agencies, how all of our different people from different departments get together when things get this way." she said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.