'Stay off the roads': Freezing rain in Rock County causes 54 runoffs, 21 accidents

By:

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 05:49 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 05:52 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Rock County Emergency Management is warning drivers in the area to avoid the roads as much as possible during Thursday's freezing rainstorm. 

Sgt. Shena Kohler oversees the department and says this storm is just the latest of many over the last few weeks. 

"It hasn't ended," she said. "There's been a constant hurdle to look at what's next."

By 5 p.m. Thursday, the county responded to 54 vehicle runoffs and 21 accidents. Kohler says it can be difficult for crews to balance taking care of the roads while others respond to emergencies. 

"We’re really at this point just trying to keep folks off the road so that we can take care of the roads and do whatever we can do to handle the conditions before more vehicles crash and we have more injuries or accidents," she said. 

Kohler says sometimes, even safe driving techniques can't prevent accidents from happening when ice is involved.

"You just can't stop once you hit ice," she said. "There's no traction."

The last few weeks of bad weather have been difficult for operations departments across the county, Kohler says. 

"All the workers at every government level have been busy," she said. 

Still, she says she's proud of the work they've done to keep the roads safe.

"It makes me proud to see how all of these agencies, how all of our different people from different departments get together when things get this way." she said. 

