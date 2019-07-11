LIVE NOW

'Sorry for misplacing you': Mountain Dew says they heard UP's complaints, hope to right its wrong

Company adds UP to #DEWnited campaign

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 09:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:48 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Mountain Dew has responded to complaints from the Upper Peninsula Twitter page, which pointed out that the UP is marked in Wisconsin in the company's new campaign. 

"Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we're sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map," Mountain Dew posted in a tweet.

The map, which shows the 50 states in bright Mountain Dew colors, represented the Upper Peninsula as part of Wisconsin, instead of Michigan. 

The Upper Peninsula Twitter page, was not happy with the mistake and demanded that Mountain Dew fix it or send free soda to UP residents. 

"I am not Wisconsin," the Upper Peninsula tweeted at Mountain Dew. "Fix this, or send a free case to all my residents. Your call." 

 

Mountain Dew apologized to the UP and said they hope to make it up to its residents. 

"Give us a chance to right our wrong," Mountain Dew tweeted. "Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN)." 

The company is now adding the Upper Peninsula to its special edition #DEWnited campaign. It rewards drinkers with $100 if they collect bottles from all 50 states. 

 

