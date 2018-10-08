'She's my lifeline': Reedsburg group aims to save veteran lives through service dogs

LAKE DELTON, Wis. - A Reedsburg group is using an online auction to raise money to train service dogs for veterans.

Ketchum’s Ride has been around for three years. They started after a friend of the three founders’ son died by suicide after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Since then, the group made it their mission to raise awareness and provide assistance to veterans dealing with the disease.

Debra McCollum is the first veteran to send her dog through the program with Ketchum’s Ride’s help. In December she and her dog, Keno, starting training. McCollum said she can’t imagine where she would be without the help of her companion.

Twitter, meet Keno. Her mama, former Marine Debra McCollum, credits Keno for helping her deal with her PTSD. She was able to pay for Keno to do service training because of a gift from Ketchum's Ride, a nonprofit in Reedsburg dedicated to helping vets. #news3 pic.twitter.com/9ce00oPvwe — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) October 8, 2018

“She is something I have been praying for … basically since I got out of the service,” McCollum said. "She's my lifeline."

McCollum left the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988, and though she never served on the front line, she said she still dealt with trauma.

“Just take a look: a female in the service in the 80s,” she said. “You can figure it out, what we went through.”

It took her years in her time before Keno to ask for help. Now with her rock by her side, it gets a little easier. Just Keno's body resting on her foot is enough.

“I think she would do anything for me that I ask her to do,” McCollum said. “And with her by my side I think I can do anything I want to do for the rest of my life.”

Ketchum’s Ride is hoping to raise $20,000 in its online auction that goes through Oct. 15. The group said that money will go toward training for eight veterans and their dogs.