'Shark Tank' star coming to Madison

Mark Davis/Getty Images via CNN Kevin O'Leary

MADISON, Wis. - The one and only "Mr. Wonderful" is making his way to Madison.

Kevin O'Leary, a prominent Canadian businessman, author and television personality on "Shark Tank," will be sharing his keys to success with a Madison audience next month.

According to an announcement on O'Leary's website, his show at the Orpheum Theater on Thursday, Oct. 10, will include topics such as building business wealth, escaping the daily grind and using tools to grow personal wealth.

Tickets are free, but spots must be reserved.

