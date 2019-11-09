'Remembering the Fallen': Traveling memorial wall visits Watertown for Veterans Day

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WATERTOWN, Wis. - "Remembering the Fallen-Wisconsin," a traveling memorial wall, will be on display at the Watertown library for the next week in honor of Veterans Day.

The picture wall honors 150 veterans from Wisconsin who died serving in the War on Terror. Veterans are hoping the wall helps Americans remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This wall is a memorial wall for those who died serving our country in the war on terror since 9/11. There are 150 veterans from Wisconsin represented here. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/mOjxUPTDA3 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 9, 2019

"They sacrificed their lives to keep our country free, and it's a sad thing to see all of these veterans that passed that gave all," Army veteran Harvey Hrobsky said.

Hrobsky said he's hoping the younger generation will not forget about the wars and will support those who served.

"There's just not respect anymore from the younger generations, the way I look at it," Hrobsky said. "A lot of people forget about the wars, and because now it's kind of quiet and nobody wants to recognize the veterans anymore."

Misti Hawn brought the memorial wall to Watertown to help people, including her children, remember the fallen.

"We have tremendous amounts of freedoms, and we don't even realize that we can go to bed each night without any fear of what is going to happen because of the work that they have done and continue to do," Hawn said.

Navy veteran Kirk Grill hopes the memorial wall will help people remember those who lost their lives, including his shipmates.

"My biggest thing is that they're never forgotten," Grill said.

Grill said he served because of his love for his country.

"We always say we raise our right hand, and we write that ultimate check, that blank check that says everything up to our lives," Grill said. "We do it because we care. We love our country. That's why we do it."

The memorial wall is a national project that displays fallen military members in that state.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.