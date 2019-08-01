'Please give us a call': Beloit police hoping for tips regarding recent crime spree

BELOIT, Wis. - Beloit police are looking for tips in relation to a recent crime spree, hoping to find the culprit or culprits before the crimes can continue.

Capt. Dan Molland of the Beloit Police Department said it was just days ago that the department was able to link together a string of crimes that happened last week.

The remains of the burned gas cans are some of the only evidence Beloit Police have left that can help them identify a string of thefts and arsons that happened late last week.



What you need to know, tonight on #News3Now at 6. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Mc9l5Mr1Pf — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 1, 2019

"We use all of our investigative tools," Molland said. "We look at evidence from the scene and try to figure out how we can use all of our knowledge."

Neighbors on the east side of Beloit said they're concerned the crime could be continuing. Just this morning, Karli Paynter found her car broken into outside her home on East Colley Road.

"The stuff from my center glove box and my console was all over my seat and floor," Paynter said. "It was scary. It was out of my element, I was running late from work kind of panicky, wondering what else could be missing or broken into."

Molland said reporting smaller crimes like this could lead police to the bottom of a larger spree.

"A lot of times, someone's vehicle might be rummaged through or broken into and they don’t’ call us because they don’t think there’s anything we can really do," he said. "But a lot of that comes into us getting the knowledge that something else occurred, so we know where to place our officers."

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. People can also call the Rock County Communication Center's nonemergency line at 608-747-2244.

