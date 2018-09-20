'People snap': Neighbors of Anthony Tong, Middleton shooter, react

MADISON, Wis. - Law enforcement officials and civilians alike are still wondering why Anthony Tong, 43, opened fire at his coworkers in Middleton, Wednesday.

“That is the on the top of everyone’s mind. We just have not found one yet,” Middleton Police Chief Charles Foulke said when asked about a motive at a Thursday morning press conference.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Tong as the WTS Paradigm employee who shot four others before police shot and killed him. Following the shooting, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Tong’s far west side home. Residents like Megan McDonough were asked by authorities to leave as police set off explosives to enter the shooter’s residence.

BREAKING: Anthony Tong, 43, identified as WTS Paradigm shooter. He shot four before being killed by police. This is his home today following an extensive search by police. pic.twitter.com/OAuart88BK — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 20, 2018

“He said ‘I can confirm that this is in relation to the shooting in Middleton this morning and we are going to ask you to evacuate your house,’” McDonough said of being evacuated.

McDonough and boyfriend Sawyer Smith live just four doors down from Tong.

“It blows my mind. I’m at a loss for words,” McDonough said. “It just all happened so fast.”

McDonough said the neighborhood is very new, and she and her boyfriend never really saw Tong.

“He has a fenced-in yard. We never saw any pets or kids or anything,” McDonough said.

Police confirm that Tong acted alone and lived alone in Madison. He commuted to Middleton for his job at WTS Paradigm, which he held since 2017. Police said they found an arsenal of weapons in Tong’s possession, a fact that is very freighting for McDonough and Smith.

“People snap. You don’t know what is going on in people’s minds,” Smith said. “Thank God it didn’t happen here.”

Police are no longer at Tong’s residence. All residents were allowed back in Wednesday night.

