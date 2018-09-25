'Oh deer what a day': Platteville police help young fawn escape fenced in area
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - The Platteville Police Department said, "oh deer what a day" after rescuing a fawn that was trapped in a fenced-in area.
The department posted about the deer on its Facebook page Tuesday. The fawn couldn't find its way out of a fenced area so a Platteville officer created an opening for it.
The deer then ran into Main Street and tried to hide under a car. Officials said the deer was still partially in the lane of traffic and would likely be hit by a car. The officer then picked up the deer and carried him to his squad car.
Officials said the little buck was released unharmed in a safe area of the city.
