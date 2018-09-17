'Not an easy decision': Mad Urban Bees to close after Wisconsin weather lowers honey production
The bees produced 20 percent of the normal amount
MADISON, Wis. - A local beekeeper is closing his honey shop after extreme weather this summer led to a drastic drop off in the amount of honey his bees are making.
Nathan Clarke has run Mad Urban Bees for 6 years, and each year he was able to turn a profit by selling the hundreds of gallons of honey his bees produced. However, Clarke said with extreme temperatures and weather since April, the bees only made 20 gallons this year.
“There has been very little consistent food for them over the summer,” Clarke said. “With that kind of stress, they’re just not gathering honey to make my business model viable.”
Clarke said the honey-making season started late with snow in April and a heatwave in May, and it ended early with flooding in August. Any honey bees have made since then needs to stay in the hive to feed them through winter.
“It's not an easy decision to shut down or change something that was very much a passion for you,” he said, “but it's also one of those things that you have to look at the big picture.”
Clarke announced the news on Facebook explaining his situation and explaining what is next for him and the business, which he hopes to continue with more of a focus on education.
He said he needs help keeping his bees alive through the winter in order to teach classes in the spring since he doesn’t have money coming from honey sales. A link to his GoFundMe page is available here.
