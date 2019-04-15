'Notre Dame was so much more': Diocese of Madison sends prayers to Paris during cathedral fire
MADISON, Wis. - The Diocese of Madison is sending prayres for the people of France as crews work to put out a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.
The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed Monday during the fire. The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th century.
For 850 years Notre Dame has been the home of Paris' Catholic faithful and for centuries she has evangelized travelers from across the globe through her beauty. The people of Paris truly walk with Christ in His suffering during this Holy Week. pic.twitter.com/JDwJyMPirW— Diocese of Madison (@MadisonDiocese) April 15, 2019
"For 850 years she has been the home to the Catholic faithful of Paris, but Notre Dame was so much more," the Facebook post said. "For centuries she has evangelized travelers from across the globe through her beauty."
The fire started on the second day of the Holy Week that leads to Easter.
"The people of Paris truly walk with Christ in His suffering during this Holy Week," the post finished.
