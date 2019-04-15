BREAKING NEWS

Notre Dame cathedral's iconic towers have been saved

'Notre Dame was so much more': Diocese of Madison sends prayers to Paris during cathedral fire

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 02:30 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Diocese of Madison is sending prayres for the people of France as crews work to put out a massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral

The spire atop the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral collapsed Monday during the fire. The medieval cathedral was completed in the 13th century. 

"For 850 years she has been the home to the Catholic faithful of Paris, but Notre Dame was so much more," the Facebook post said. "For centuries she has evangelized travelers from across the globe through her beauty."

The fire started on the second day of the Holy Week that leads to Easter. 

"The people of Paris truly walk with Christ in His suffering during this Holy Week," the post finished. 

 

