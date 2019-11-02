"Never leave a running vehicle unattended:" Police issue reminder after teen steals unlocked car

MIDDLETON, Wis. - It's that time of year again: Temperatures are falling, and the number of local car thefts is going up.

Middleton police issued a reminder overnight to never leave a car running with the keys in it.

This release comes after a 14-year-old boy stole a car from the Pick 'N Save parking lot on Century Avenue. Officers report the keys were left inside the car when it was stolen around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers found the car abandoned on a nearby street and eventually found the boy, who is now booked in the Juvenile Reception Center.

Police are using this as an opportunity to remind all drivers of winter safety.

"Given this onset of an early winter season, the Middleton Police Department would like to remind the public to remain diligent with locking motor vehicles and never leave a running vehicle unattended," Sgt. Tyler Loether said in a news release.

