'Nerf wars' draw concern for Janesville police, schools

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A game played by high school students in Rock County has been creating concern for local police and the school district of Janesville.

Today, parents of students in the district received a letter asking them to talk to their children about the popular "nerf wars" game, played by students at Janesville Parker High School.

The game, where teams of players attempt to shoot each other to get each other "out", has created concerns of students shooting from moving vehicles and trespassing in the process of playing.

"It’s a game played with our high school students," said Tremar Curry, one of the student organizers of the game. "Teams pay $5 for every single player, it’s 10 people to a team maximum."

Earlier this week, students from the school crashed near Rockport Road while playing the game, police say.

"We were sitting in our house watching TV," said Donna Stenner, who lives near the crash. "We heard a loud explosion and a bright flash of lights through the window."

Stenner says the crash caused her power to go out. She quickly learned it was caused by students playing the game.

"If they want to play this game and keep it safe, I think it’s fine," she said. "But they need to look at the impact they might have on their own safety and the lives of other people."

Police Sgt. Josh Norem says there are a number of risks associated with the game, namely the impacts of distracted driving.

"We appreciate that the kids are out there interacting with one another, not getting into trouble, but our main concerns are their driving behaviors while participating in the games," he said.

Curry says the letter has put the game on pause momentarily. He says it's important to remember the game is designed to be harmless.

"At the end of the day, it just comes down to a bunch of high school students just trying to have fun," he said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.