'MPD can be a friend:' Chief says police will only assist ICE in deportation of known criminals

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval tells News 3 Now that MPD is preparing for potential ICE raids despite not being on the list of U.S. cities targeted.

Local leaders including the city’s mayor and common council announced that they stand by the immigrant community following President Donald Trump’s announcement of mass raids of up to 2,000 people living in the country without legal permission. Koval said his department feels the same way. However, Madison police will assist ICE in the deportation of known criminals and has done so in the past.

“We had a domestic violence situation a couple of years ago where the suspect was undocumented. Once we had arrested him and were going through our identification process, we realized he was undocumented and took the initiative to tell ICE,” Koval said.

The chief said he understands that it’s hard for residents to differentiate between ICE and other law enforcement. He said he’s worked hard to forge relationships with the Latinx community so MPD is viewed as an ally.

“It’s difficult for many in our community, Latino, undocumented or just the general public, to make fine distinctions about law enforcement. So I think that they’ve come to a realization that MPD can be a friend and something that’s not looking to profile or make arrests,” Koval said.

Last September ICE conducted an unannounced raid in Wisconsin,where 83 people were arrested, including 20 in Dane County. People with criminal convictions were targeted; however; immigration fugitives with no previous criminal record were arrested as well.

“I think the target was known criminals, but if you were there as a family member… talks and conversations resulted about if they were undocumented, so some got sucked into the roundup by virtue of being associated with the very targets,” Koval said.

ICE has alerted MPD on other occasions, Koval said. He said his department’s priority is focused on tackling local crime rather than civil deportations.

“It’s not a question of being complicity against ICE, those officers have families, they're doing a difficult job and everything else, it's just in terms of the priorities of law enforcement, it seems to me that there is enough significant crime that we can be curtailing," Koval said.



Trump postponed the mass raids for at least two weeks on Saturday.

Carol Danko, a spokeswoman with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement defended the department’s decision to leave local law enforcement in the dark on potential raids.

“Any leak telegraphing sensitive law enforcement operation is egregious and puts our officers’ safety in danger,” Danko said.



