'Meth candy' found in southern Wisconsin, authorities remind parents to check Halloween candy

MADISON, Wis. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to check Halloween candy passed out during trick-or-treating after "meth candy" was found in southern Wisconsin.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force recently came across the candy, according to a notice posted on Facebook by Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.

Dreckman said the meth candy is new to our area.

He also said the amount of methamphetamine popping up in the region has grown over the past couple of years.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to check all the candy children receive while trick-or-treating.

Police are also asking people to report any suspicious candy received.

