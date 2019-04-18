'Make sure that you have a plan': Emergency manager urges preparation ahead of summer storms

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - As a new breed of storms begins this spring in Wisconsin, local emergency management wants you to be prepared.

Keith Hulbert, the emergency management director for Iowa County, said he is in talks with the National Weather Service days before a big storm, such as the one his county saw Tuesday, rolls in.

In Highland. Rain was heavy, turned moderate and was gone within just a few minutes. This is one fast storm. #News3Now #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qq2IRriZtp — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 18, 2019

“Right on up through the time that the weather hits, we’re … communicating through National Weather Service,” Hulbert said.

He said he wants to make sure his residents get storm information as quickly as possible, so he encourages people to sign up for alerts through the county website, buy a weather radio and watch local news.

Hulbert also said people should come up with a plan for how they and their families will respond to spring and summer storms, which bring weather like hail and tornadoes.

“Make sure that you’re in the know, and make sure that you have a plan,” Hulbert said. “So if you’re going to be out and about doing family things or whatever that you, when something does happen, that you know what you’re going to do, where you’re going to go, how you’re going to get safe, that kind of thing.”

Through a new program, Iowa County is offering storm spotter certification. The next program is available April 24.

