'Long live Shay': Celebrating Shay Watson's birthday without answers

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Today would have been Shay Watson's 18th birthday. Friends and family celebrated with a memorial walk and birthday cake.

Shay Watson would have turned 18 years old today. He was shot and killed over two months. His friends and family are celebrating together and say he is with them in spirit. #LongLiveShay #News3Now pic.twitter.com/laW4dVXaqn — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) November 2, 2019

Watson was shot and killed in August. The Fitchburg teen was found dead inside his home.

Officials have not given any update on this case, only saying it has been a resource intensive investigation.

"He should be here with us right now," Lisa Hawkins, a family friend, said.

Justice for Watson is a thought on most of loved ones' minds right now.

"Someone has information that could lead to the arrest of Shay's murderer or murderers, yet they don't speak up," Hawkins read from a post Watson's aunt wrote.

Watson's brother isn't thinking about justice every day, but rather the future.

"Last night, I was in my car, and I was coming home from work, and I was thinking not about today but about the next birthday and the next one when there's not a walk anymore," Imani Jones said.

Jones said his brother's birthday is full of mixed emotions; sadness because his brother isn't here but happiness because he's around loved ones.

"Being together with the people you love and having people that are still here," Jones said about what a perfect present could be.

Watson's family and friends are keeping his memories alive with the motto "long live Shay."

"There's not a minute that goes by that I don't think about him," Azure Shaw, Watson's girlfriend, said.

Shaw said Watson's birthday wish would have been to change the future.

"He was always motivated to do something great. He was a good person," Shaw said.

Officials say investigators are still pursing leads and tips for Watson's homicide. No arrests have been made.

Watson's family created a fund to provide a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

