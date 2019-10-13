Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'Live Like Levi,' scholarship to honor Highland man killed in Grant County crash 'Live Like Levi,' scholarship to honor Highland man killed in Grant County crash

MADISON, Wis. - The family of Levi Linscheid has set up a memorial fund in his honor. Linscheid, 24, was killed in a car crash in Grant County on Thursday night.

The Highland man was a physical trainer and passionate about health and wellness. To honor his spirit the Linscheid family has set up the Live Like Levi scholarship. The money raised will help Highland high school students with similar interests pursue careers in health, fitness and well-being.

“This world would be a better place if we all lived a little more like Levi Linscheid,” the Linscheid family said of his legacy.

Linscheid is the brother and only sibling of News 3 Now This Morning’s anchor, Leah Linscheid.

"He thrived in his career as a personal fitness instructor in Platteville, where he was a friend with everyone he met," Leah Linscheid said of her brother.

Levi Linscheid graduated from UW-Platteville with degrees in exercise science and biology.

"Levi will be remembered for his unmatched kindness, his commitment to God and his endless love for his family," Leah Linscheid said. "His job was to teach and inspire, and his memory will continue to do that in all the lives he touched."

