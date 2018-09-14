'Left us here high and dry': Merrimac residents ask Army to do more for safe water

MERRIMAC, Wis. - Laura Olah has been studying water contamination in her town of Merrimac for 28 years, which is as long as she said it's been a problem.

She started as a mother of three young kids, and now she heads Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger, a group that advocates for cleanup of contaminants from the nearby Badger Army Ammunition Plant that have leached into the groundwater supply.

Laura Olah with Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger showed me how contaminants are spreading through Merrimac because of chemicals from the Badger Ammo Plant. She said there’s another chemical that’s likely there that they aren’t even testing for: PFAS. She hopes to change that pic.twitter.com/oYIohrRW7e — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 14, 2018

She keeps a map of the plant that shows the path of four plumes of chemicals, growing increasingly large and moving toward the Wisconsin River, but there's at least one group of chemicals she doesn't know the path of: PFAS. She hopes to change that.

"These are highly toxic," Olah said. "They're bio-cumulative; they don't break down, and they're soluble in water."

Olah and her group wrote a resolution asking the Army to start testing for the chemical. A few months back at a Badger Restoration Advisory Board meeting, the Army announced that they would perform a study to see if the chemical was present inside the plant boundaries, but Olah said the tests need to be done outside first.

"If they believe there is a problem, they can go ahead and do their studies," she said. "But first we have to make sure that nobody's exposed."

She said this was an issue in the past. Olah said when the plant first tested for chemicals like dinitrotoluene, a carcinogen used to make explosives, testers were surprised to find it had traveled outside and contaminated people's wells.

"This tragedy has happened before, and we're not just going to stand by and let it happen again," she said.

Merrimac's town administrator Tim McCumber has a different problem with Badger.

He said the Army, which runs the plant, told the town it would build a municipal water system back in 2010. He said last year, the Army announced that would no longer be the case.

"They've kind of left us here high and dry," McCumber said. "We've been waiting for over a year now for all these engineering studies and all these reports they claim will help them justify whether or not to build the system, but we're at a point now where we feel like the goal is to prove they don't need to build the system instead of trying to find a real solution to this problem."

With McCumber's help, the town drafted a resolution to make the Army build a municipal water system anyway. The town gave it to the Army on Wednesday. On Thursday a spokesman for the Army said the organization cannot comment until it hears from higher level officials at the Pentagon.

Bryan Lynch, an environmental services manager for the Army environmental command, said the Army is doing everything it can to make sure water is testing at the right levels.

"We are doing what we are able to do at this time," Lynch said. "We are working with the (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) to come up with a solution and making sure that we are keeping everything as safe as possible."

While Lynch said the groundwater is testing at applicable levels, he also said it is not safe. (After the interview was complete a spokesperson for the Army said "safe and clean are relative," and the measurements the Army aims for are federal and state standards.)

"I understand their frustration, and I wouldn't want that situation in my home," Lynch said. "But … I've worked with the people who've presented the results, and at this point I trust them when they present the results, because I've known a lot of these people through the years ... I believe in their backgrounds.”

McCumber said there's been enough time relying on tests.

“It’s time to solve this problem and move on,” he said.

