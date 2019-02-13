News

'Keep our first responders safe': State Patrol cruiser rear-ended in Monroe County, DOT reports

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 03:04 PM CST

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 06:22 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is using a photo of a rear-ended State Patrol cruiser to remind people to be alert on the roads. 

The cruiser was hit on eastbound I-90/94 near Oakdale in Monroe County, according to a tweet from the state DOT. 

Officials are asking drivers to be cautions on the roads and think of the first responders on the roads. 

"Go slow. Be alert and be safe," the Tweet said. "Remember to #MoveOver and keep our first responders safe."

The driver of the patrol cruiser was not injured in the crash, according to officials with the DOT. 

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration