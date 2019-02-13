'Keep our first responders safe': State Patrol cruiser rear-ended in Monroe County, DOT reports

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is using a photo of a rear-ended State Patrol cruiser to remind people to be alert on the roads.

If you must travel today, please be careful. This State Patrol cruiser was rear-ended along EB I-90/94 near Oakdale in Monroe County. Go slow. Be alert and be safe. Remember to #MoveOver and keep our first responders safe. pic.twitter.com/7akY0V83Je — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) February 12, 2019

The cruiser was hit on eastbound I-90/94 near Oakdale in Monroe County, according to a tweet from the state DOT.

Officials are asking drivers to be cautions on the roads and think of the first responders on the roads.

"Go slow. Be alert and be safe," the Tweet said. "Remember to #MoveOver and keep our first responders safe."

The driver of the patrol cruiser was not injured in the crash, according to officials with the DOT.