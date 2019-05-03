'Katie, we will take it from here': Middleton community pays tribute to officer who died from cancer

MIDDLETON, Wis. - The city of Middleton paid its respects to an officer who died last week after a more than two-year battle with cancer.

Officer Katherine "Katie" Barrios was diagnosed with glioblastoma -- an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer -- in January 2017. Middleton Police Chief Charles Faulke said she had been "bravely fighting" ever since.

"She was just amazing," Faulke said. "She was a real inspiration to all of us here at the Police Department."

Along with being a police officer, Barrios was married and had three children.

"Young kids, and that's just tragic to think about what they went through the last two and a half years and what her husband went through," Faulke said. "That's what tugs at all of us, the family she leaves behind."

At the funeral, dispatch made the end of watch call for Barrios over the radio, saying, "Katie, we will take it from here."

Gov. Tony Evers' office ordered flags to be lowered as a mark of respect for Barrios.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.