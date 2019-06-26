'Jamison oozed life': Mother of boy who died in Wisconsin River remembers son

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - Crews searched for almost a week for Jamison Miller, the 11-year-old boy who died in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Dells.

The entire time, his mother, Mercedes Melvin, waited at the trailhead, thinking of a poem her son gave to her when he was 3 years old that was marked with his handprints.

“Sometimes you get discouraged because I’m so small and always leave my handprint on furniture and walls,” Melvin read. “But every day I’m growing. I’ll be all grown up some day, and all these tiny handprints will surely fade away. So here’s a final handprint just so you can recall, exactly how my fingers looked when they were very small.”

She said she has a lot of emotions right now. She is sad because she misses her son, but she also said she is angry, because she wishes there was more signage for river danger and better access to lifesaving tools right next to the water.

She hopes what happened here last week will change that.

Right now, she wants people to remember her son for the boy he was.

“Jamison oozed life,” she said. “He made everybody happy. He was literally the most awesome kid.”

The spot near the trailhead will always be bittersweet to her because while it’s painful for her, she knows her son loved it.

The family is planning memorial events for Jamison and is raising money to put in a memorial bench for him.



