'It's going to cost someone's life': Couple begs for solution after car crashes into home - again

TOWN OF COLUMBUS, Wis. - A couple in the town of Columbus is lucky to be alive after what happened this weekend.

A man who police say was likely driving under the influence crashed into the side of their home.

To Robin Schick, it sounded like an explosion.

“I was confused,” Schick said. “I didn’t know what happened. I thought it blew up and then I realized it wasn’t winter so why would the furnace blow up if the air conditioning’s running.”

When the dust cleared, Schick saw what her husband saw: a sedan crashed through their bedroom wall and sitting in a hole in their floor.

“I say to him, 'What happened?'” she said. “(He said,) ’There’s a car in the bedroom.’”

The driver had soared 95 feet from a berm in yard through the wall, smashing through trees and leaving a giant hole in the side and floor, sending him through the windshield.

It’s been constant cleanup ever since, but it will take more than the two days that have passed for these scars to heal -- the physical ones, and the mental ones.

“If she’d have stayed with me talking in the kitchen a couple more minutes, (she) probably would have opened the door, would have pushed her against the chimney,” Kevin Schick said. He punched his right fist into his open palm, imitating the worst that could have happened: his wife being crushed by the car. “That’s why I didn’t sleep last night.”

Robin Schick agreed it’s been tough.

“You don’t know if you’re safe,” she said. “You wake up because you think it’s going to happen again.”

Right now they said it could. The house has been hit by drivers before, at least three times.

“It’s not a safe curve,” Robin Schick said. “And it’s marked, but still people speed around the corner. They don’t care.”

The owner of the home – the Schicks are renters - asked the state for a guardrail to keep wayward drivers in the road, but so far nothing has been done. They said the state said no. News 3 Now couldn’t verify that.

“It’s going to cost someone’s life before they put a guardrail up,” Kevin Schick said.

Until the state does something on this stretch of Highway 89, the Schicks are keeping their guards up, but they hope soon they won’t need to anymore.

“Please do something about this,” Kevin Schick said. “Plain and simple.”

The driver has been arrested and is awaiting criminal charges.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.



