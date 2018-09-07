'It was major this time': After 36 years, Baseball Card Shoppe closes from flood damage

MADISON, Wis. - The love of the game keeps baseball fans going. It's a game in which attitude is everything, where all it takes is all you've got.

The story of Tom Daniels started with his passion for baseball 36 years ago.

"We were walking through the mall here and just decided to open up a card shop," Daniels said.

For 36 years, Tom has run his sports card shop at the West Gate Mall.

It's a haven for sports fans and a collector's corner.

"People like to just come in and talk sports," Daniels said.

But after four feet of water swept through his shop like a river, the game got rained out.

"It wasn't minor. It was major this time," Daniels said.

The walls caved in, and the novelties and collector's items were soaked, unsalvageable, gone. It was three strikes.

"Probably about $300,000 of retail lost," Daniels said.

So far, 200 garbage bags filled with cards and sports memorabilia have been thrown out.

"Mostly from the 1950s, 1960s. They're pretty much going to have to be trashed because they're all wet," Daniels said.

Daniels said he had flood insurance for 35 years with Traveler's Indemnity Co., but the company discontinued the insurance last year and he couldn't find any other company that had flood insurance.

The Baseball Card Shoppe at the #WestgateMall is totaled. The owner says at his age, it probably isn’t worth it to reopen but shares his memories of the shop and customers he’s met along the way over the past 36 years. Hear his story tonight at 6 #onlyonNews3 pic.twitter.com/z3QgHIy6vQ — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) September 6, 2018

While Daniels works tirelessly to make his way back to home plate, he's kind of already hit a home run.

See, with baseball, you can skillfully steal, and he's definitely stolen the hearts of many customers.

"Several of our customers stopped in and offered to help," Daniels said.

When one of them, Russ Winter, a customer for the past 20 years, saw the shop for the first time after the floods, he was devastated.

"It's certainly not what I had seen the previous visits. It's pretty terrible that it happened," Winter said.

The situation is sad. But like the bottom of the 9th inning, the game isn't over quite yet. Daniels said he will continue selling cards, perhaps not out of a shop. He thinks he might open a store on eBay or sell cards as a vendor at special events.

Until then, he's just going to keep swinging for America's favorite pastime, and for his own love of the game.

If you would like to help Daniels get his store back up and running, a GoFundMe page is available for donations here.