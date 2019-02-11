'It was a miracle': Couple preaches CPR training after wife saves husband's life

MADISON, Wis. - To his friends, 31-year-old Jeremy Carpenter is the healthiest man they know.

He runs every day, and he eats healthy, but none of that mattered at the end of January when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the night.

All that mattered was his wife, Amber, was there.

“I woke up and thought he was snoring,” Amber Carpenter said.

When she realized something was wrong, she called 911 and started compressions. After eight minutes, she got tired and had to switch to using her feet to continue until paramedics could come.

“I was terrified,” Amber Carpenter said. “I guess adrenaline took over, and I did what I needed to do.”

THIS GUY ⬇️ 31, runs daily, eats healthy + has a beautiful wife/kids. Then he had a sudden cardiac arrest. His wife did CPR for ~10min before EMTs arrived, and he credits HER for saving his life.



Now he hopes YOU ALL will get CPR trained too. V-day idea?❤️#News3Now #HeartMonth pic.twitter.com/NWp5BB9bwO — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) February 11, 2019

Once paramedics got there, they took over compressions and defibrillation until they could safely take Jeremy Carpenter to the hospital. Once there he sat in a medically induced coma for two days.

Amber Carpenter and their two kids waited until eventually he woke up.

“It was a miracle,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. Just seeing him lifeless for days and not knowing how he was going to be. Yeah, it was a miracle.”

The Carpenter’s case is less of an outlier than it may seem. According to the American Heart Association, four out of every five cardiac arrests happen at home and many victims appear healthy with no known heart disease or risk factors.

The exception the Carpenter’s do fall into? Less than 8 percent of people who have cardiac arrests outside of the hospital survive.

It’s why they are encouraging other couples to get checked with a doctor and to get trained in CPR.

“I think that's the biggest thing, the biggest takeaway for this situation,” Jeremy Carpenter said. “If it wasn't for (Amber doing CPR), no matter what you do as a precaution, I wouldn't be here.”

If you want to support the Carpenters as they recover, a link to do so is available here.



