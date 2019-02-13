'It's the snow apocalypse': Snowblowers take to the streets to clean up record snowfall

FITCHBURG, Wis. - It's snowed 30 inches in the past 30 days, over eight inches of which fell Tuesday, meaning that Wednesday's cleanup has been a tough one for area residents.

"It's the snow apocalypse. At least that's what it seems like," said Aaron Gerber of Haight's Mobile Maintenance, which does small engine repairs for lawnmowers and snowblowers.

According to Gerber, an influx of customers as snow and ice have accumulated over the past month has left employees working overtime to complete repairs.

"It's been crazy with the ice storm and now the snow. We go from catching up with the work to an overload of work, but we're moving machines out," he said. "When the snow hits, they want it fixed. Now. So, we do our best to do that."

Customers buying new and more powerful snowblowers have helped the store sell through their stock on the showroom floor. Residents who are cleaning up their sidewalks and driveways also say that though this season has had its challenges, it's not all bad.

"As much of a pain as it is to get out here, I still somewhat enjoy it. Not enjoy it, but make the most of it," said Madison resident Dustin Oldenburg.

Oldenburg spent about an hour snowblowing his driveway. He said that moist, dense snow stopped the rotors of his snowblower frequently. Gerber had some suggestions to ensure that when the snow flies, your snowblower is ready for optimal performance.

"The absolute biggest thing is fresh gas," he said. "And have it serviced in the fall. Make sure it is ready to go. Don't wait for the snow to get here."

