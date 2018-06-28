'It's nothing compared to the pain that these families feel...': EMT bikers ride for a cause

MADISON, Wis. - More than a dozen EMS service heroes are biking across the Midwest to honor around 75 EMS victims who died in the line of service.

"This is not about us. It's about the people that we lost and it's about raising awareness and getting money for a memorial because this is the one area of public safety that doesn't have a memorial in our nation's capital," says Keith Wesley, EMT biker.

Their legs may be spent and their bodies taxed, but the bikers say it doesn't compare to the pain felt by so many families over the past year.

"You know, our legs are sore, our butts are sore but it's nothing compared to the pain that these families feel when they have a loss, so it's our contribution of the things that we can do to recognize those individuals and honor them," says David Rogers, EMT biker.

Rogers says the bike ride is not the only thing that is special about their mission.

"We carry dog tags for each one of them. We carry two so if we meet a family member or we meet a family member later on, we give them the tag," he adds.

The bikers are on their way to Chicago and are expected to complete this year's ride in the next couple of days.

