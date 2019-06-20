'It's not just a supermarket': Beloit Save-A-Lot suddenly closes

BELOIT, Wis. - Save-A-Lot on Park Avenue in Beloit closed permanently on Thursday, much to the surprise of some Beloit residents.

"I'm shocked," said Lenon Carpenter Jr., who frequented the store. "It was a nice store. If you had to run out and get something quick, you could come here, pick it up, go home."

After being a staple in Beloit for years, Save-A-Lot on Park Ave has closed abruptly.



Now the closest grocery stores are Piggly Wiggly (1.5 miles away) and Wal-Mart (2.5 miles away)



What this means for the neighborhood... tonight on #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/sRF1tzyWww — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) June 20, 2019

The move also came as a surprise to Beloit city leaders, like Economic Development Director Andrew Janke.

"We were never officially notified by the company," Janke said.

It's unclear why the store closed.

People who live near the store are concerned about where they'll get groceries. The next closest full service grocery store is Piggly Wiggly, which 1 1/2 miles away, followed by Walmart, which is 2 1/2 miles away.

"It's not just a supermarket," said Al Harris, who lives across the street. "It's convenient for people. people that don't drive. It was somewhere they could walk and get food, or whatever they need."

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she feels the same way.

"We share concerns about the impact to the neighborhood," said Curtis Luther in a statement.

Beloit City Officials said they'll now work to attract another tenant, preferably another grocery store.

