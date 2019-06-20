'It's heart-wrenching': Child still missing as Wisconsin River search is postponed for second night

PHOTOS: Divers, boaters part of search team on Wisconsin River Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - For the second night in a row, crews are suspending their search for a child who went missing in the Wisconsin River.

A child was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Natural Area. The child was swimming with their family along the beach Tuesday night when they went underwater and never resurfaced.

Dive teams are calling it a night tonight in the Dells. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/0z1arGNBtg — Amy Reid (@ amyreidreports ) June 20, 2019

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said the search, which until Wednesday night had been considered a rescue mission, is now considered a recovery.

"It's heart-wrenching for the family," York said. "We have as many resources as we can out there doing what we can to find the child."

Divers and boaters were out in the water since early Wednesday morning. A sonar boat from Marathon County has been part of the search as well. Search crews will return to the water on Thursday.

One dive team is coming out, but others continue to search. Coming up on 24 hours since a child went missing in the Wisconsin River near the Dells. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/okaTYOIn18 — Amy Reid (@ amyreidreports ) June 19, 2019

York said the darkness of the water and the strong current have been factors making the search more difficult.

"It's very dangerous," York said. "You see all of us out there on the boats today, we all have our safety vests on."

Upon the family's request, authorities are not releasing personal information about the missing child at this time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.