News

'It's heart-wrenching': Child still missing as Wisconsin River search is postponed for second night

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:25 PM CDT

PHOTOS: Divers, boaters part of search team on Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - For the second night in a row, crews are suspending their search for a child who went missing in the Wisconsin River. 

A child was reported missing around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, near the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Natural Area. The child was swimming with their family along the beach Tuesday night when they went underwater and never resurfaced.

Adams County Sheriff Brent York said the search, which until Wednesday night had been considered a rescue mission, is now considered a recovery.

"It's heart-wrenching for the family," York said. "We have as many resources as we can out there doing what we can to find the child." 

Divers and boaters were out in the water since early Wednesday morning. A sonar boat from Marathon County has been part of the search as well. Search crews will return to the water on Thursday.  

York said the darkness of the water and the strong current have been factors making the search more difficult. 

"It's very dangerous," York said. "You see all of us out there on the boats today, we all have our safety vests on."  

Upon the family's request, authorities are not releasing personal information about the missing child at this time. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration