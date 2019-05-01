'It's been one of my drinking days': Camp Douglas man lied to authorities after fatal crash

LA VALLE, Wis. - A Camp Douglas man could see more than 50 years in prison after lying to investigators about a fatal crash involving alcohol.

Mark Josett, 37, of Camp Douglas was arrested Monday on a Sauk County Court warrant charging him with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in his blood.

On Jan. 8, 2018, a 2007 Toyota Prius in La Valle crashed at about 11:35 p.m. on Thompson Road. The vehicle rolled at least once and landed on its tires, officials said. Makenzee Carpenter, of Reedsburg, was ejected and died at the scene.

According to a criminal complain released Wednesday, Josett and his brother Quinton lied to detectives about who was in the car that night. They said they were joined by Carpenter and a man named John Galloway who they picked up earlier in Reedsburg. Mark told authorities they had been drinking most of the day and that it had "been one of [his] drinking days."

He claims Galloway was driving the car while he was in the backseat with his brother. Once the crash occurred, he claims Galloway walked away. At the scene, Mark denied driving during the crash and told police he hadn't driven in almost five years.

Investigators also interviewed an emotional Quinton who said Carpenter had "died in [his] arms." He told police he didn't know where Galloway was after the crash, but tried to save Carpenter's life by stabilizing her head.

The brothers had conflicting descriptions of Galloway. Mark said he was about 6 feet tall and weighed around 240 pounds. Quinton told investigators he was a "short smaller kid, not huge" and weighed around 150 pounds.

Detectives later interviewed Galloway and confirmed with people who knew him that he was not involved in the crash. Galloway's roommate told authorities that he was home all night.

Quinton admitted to authorities they had decided to say Galloway was driving to keep Mark out of trouble.

