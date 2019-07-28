'It doesn't only affect farming': Farmers still waiting for relief from trade war

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Farmers in south-central Wisconsin say they're still waiting for relief from tariffs amid the United States' trade war with China.

"Farmers are having a hard time paying their bills right now," said Doug Rebout, president of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. "It doesn't only affect farming, it affects everybody."

Rebout said farmers have heard about trade deals repeatedly but have yet to see one pass through Congress.

"It's disappointing and depressing because we're hoping these trade deals get done," he said. "We want to get paid the prices of what our products are worth. Until these trade deals get done, we're not getting that money."

Despite this, Rebout said he's hopeful that Congress could pass the United States Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"They're our biggest trade partners," Rebout said. "We have our deal worked out, we have a deal worked out, we just need Congress to pass it."

