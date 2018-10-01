'It could save our farm': Dairy farmers react to new NAFTA deal between U.S. and Canada

MADISON, Wis. - Canada and the United States agreed late Sunday on a deal that would open up Canada's dairy market to U.S. farmers.

A new #NAFTA agreement was reached last night. #Canada will open it’s dairy farming market to US farmers. Reaction from farmers from both countries tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/5HYYaWakUU — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) October 1, 2018

The agreement entails new opportunities for American dairy farmers to sell dairy products including fluid milk, cream, butter, skim milk powder and cheese. It also plans to eliminate tariffs on certain dairy products. The agreement also states Canada will eliminate its milk classes six and seven programs. Canada will instead apply export charges over an agreed threshold amount that allows more dairy expansion for the United States sales.

"The dairy market in the U.S. is not very good right now"," said dairy farmer Dayne Voelker.

Voelker and other farmers said this agreement gives new hopes for farmers who felt the industry was failing.

"It could save our farm. The milk prices have been really bad," said dairy farmer Donna Eberling.

"I'm thrilled. I think it's a good deal," said dairy farmer Sherry Siemers-Peterman. "I think it will help the U.S. dairy farmers. I think working with Canada is good for both countries."

While many U.S. farmers see the trade agreement as a positive, Canadian farmers feel differently. The Canadian government has a unique milk and dairy system in place. To help ensure they don't go bankrupt, the government restricts how much dairy can be produced and how much foreign dairy products can be imported. This keeps milk prices high in the country. The new NAFTA agreement pushes Canada to eliminate the pricing scheme.

"It's worrying us a bit," said Daniel Sargent, a Canadian dairy farmer. "Fifteen percent of your exports are 11 times bigger than our dairy industry, so we could open our borders and not milk any cows in Canada, and the U.S. would still have too much milk."

Overproduction is and has been the issue. Canadian farmers say they can see how it would be beneficial for U.S. farmers, but say it won't solve the issue entirely.

"There are more cows in the state of Wisconsin than ... all of Canada," Sargent said. "It's just kind of, you feel like everything just gets kind of tighter, you know. You feel the walls kind of closing in a bit."

Gov. Scott Walker released the following statement on the issue Monday:

“This is a big win for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. This new deal will open up Canadian markets for our dairy farmers, eliminate certain tariffs, and eliminate Canada’s protectionist trade policies related to ultra-filtered milk that targeted Wisconsin dairy producers. We first raised this issue with President Trump in 2016, and we are glad that we did!

“I thank President Trump for listening to our concerns and for joining me in going to bat for Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. I call on Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to support this trade agreement, and I encourage the U.S. Congress to approve it quickly.”

While Walker says it's a "big win", Congressman Mark Pocan took a different approach on the issue, saying:

“Despite President Trump claiming victory with a renegotiated NAFTA that includes Canada, it is clear that many missing details must be resolved before we can determine if this deal works for middle class families. We still don’t know whether the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement will have the robust enforcement mechanisms that are critical to supporting working families, stopping the outsourcing of American jobs, and protecting the environment. Though I am encouraged by some progress in the agreement, including steps forward on labor standards and a rollback of special investment protections for corporations, I remain concerned about harmful environmental provisions, the continued waiver of Buy American rules, and intellectual property rights that limit access to affordable medicines. Over the coming months, I will continue to work with advocates from the labor, environmental, and agricultural sectors to hold the Administration accountable to their promise of standing up for working families and making real changes to our failed trade policies.”