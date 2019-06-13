'It can happen to anyone': Police urge residents to lock car doors following thefts

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. - When we think of car thefts we often imagine someone busting through a window to steal what's inside, but that's often not always the reality of local car break-ins. Often, all a thief needs to do to break into a car is simply to open the door. Police say unlocked doors are the most common way criminals are getting into cars.

Living in the quiet community of Maple Bluff, Missy Dunn says she feels very safe in her neighborhood.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood as you can see," Dunn said. "I let my kids ride their bikes and walk everywhere."

However, the mom who owns local studio Barre3 Madison fell victim to a neighborhood crime when she forgot to lock her car after a particularly busy day.

"Unfortunately my daughter went out to the car to look for something and was like 'Mom your glove box and stuff is strewn about your car,'" Dunn said.

Maple Bluff Patrol Sgt. Jay Sugden told News 3 Now that car thefts happen once or twice every few weeks, but he expects the number of thefts across our area to increase as we head into the warmer months. He is urging everyone to lock their doors morning, noon and night.

"This used to be a common thing at night or at early morning. It's not anymore. It's 24 hours a day. It could happen at noon or 7 in the morning," Sugden said.

If your car is broken into report it immediately. Police want to be aware of any increases in crime, although they say the chance of recovering your stolen items is slim.

"You know you search the local pawn shops and you look for items that are possibly the stolen items and then you investigate. Otherwise, it's tough to find the actual suspects that take it unless you have something concrete like a picture of them pawning," Sugden said.

Unfortunately, none of Dunn's items have been recovered, but she believes sharing her story might prevent this from happening to someone else.

"I just want to remind everyone to be safe and vigilant," Dunn said.

