'It can happen to anyone over the course of their career': Community mourns deaths of 2 officers

Racine officer John Hetland , Milwaukee Officer Kou Her

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's law enforcement community is mourning the loss of two of their own. Racine Officer John Hetland and Milwaukee Officer Kou Her were killed overnight.

Her was hit by a driver with four previous OWI convictions who ran a red light and Hetland was shot and killed when he intervened during an armed robbery at a bar.

"As tragic as it is, I think the fact that John acted in the way that he did, and under those circumstances when he was off duty, speaks a lot to his character, and it's also very reflective of who officers are," said Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

Hetland was on WPPA's board of directors for more than 12 years so Palmer knew him personally.

He said Hetland's actions are an example of the instinct police officers have to help others.

"It's an incredible calling, and it's not something that you can turn off outside the hours of nine to five or whenever an officer's shift might be. Their training just takes over, it kicks in," said Palmer.

He said Hetland was seen as a leader in the Wisconsin law enforcement community and people listened to him because he had "a lot of wisdom behind his words."

"In the case of the Milwaukee officer, you have someone who has only been on the job for a couple years, and John Hetland in Racine, he was within a few months from retiring. It can happen to anyone over the course of their career," said Palmer.

Palmer got emotional talking about Hetland's excitement about being able to spend more time with his children once he retired.

According to Palmer, Hetland's death will be considered a line-of-duty death since his actions were consistent with his authority as a law enforcement official.

This is the second line-of-duty death Wisconsin has seen in 2019, including the shooting death of Matthew Rittner.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval posted about Hetland and Her in his blog, saying, "We remember both officers for their service and dedication to protecting others. In valor, there is hope."

Koval also told News 3 Now that once funeral details are arranged, "I am sure that we will send a delegation from the Honor Guard to pay our respects and to offer any/all assistance to facilitate the visitation/funeral."

In reaction to Her's death, Speaker Robin Vos announced two bills on Tuesday that aim at preventing repeat OWI offenders.

The bills would require first-time offenders to appear in court and require a mandatory prison sentence of at least five years for people convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Similar proposals to criminalize first-offense OWIs have failed in the past.

