'Ignition source not identified': DCI says of Sun Prairie explosion investigation

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Nearly a year after the explosion that killed Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr, investigators are still trying to piece this together what happened. In a 90-page document, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations looked into what specifically caused the ignition and subsequent explosion July 10, 2018.

“The fire scene examination was completed with the intent to identify the area of fire origin and to examine potential ignition sources in the area of fire origin in an effort to identify the cause of the fire,” according to the report.

All parties involved in the #sunprairie explosion were previously cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Today a DCI investigation reveals the source of the fire and explosion is “undetermined.” The source of the gas leak was due to improper drilling. pic.twitter.com/bnAnHgioHp — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) June 14, 2019

Investigators have previously determined that a gas leak was caused by drilling in the wrong spot but hadn’t determined the cause of ignition.

According to DCI’s report the cause of the fire remains “undetermined.”

“Due to the large amount of potential ignition sources present in the area of the explosion a specific ignition source could not be identified,” according to the report.

None of the parties involved in the explosion were ever found criminally responsible.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.