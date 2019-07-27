'If you see something, say something': East Madison neighborhood sees increase in robberies

MADISON, Wis. - Neighbors are asking people to be vigilant following multiple robberies over the span of several days near the Atwood neighborhood on Madison's east side.

"I was reading through the community news feed on Facebook just a few days ago and I started seeing there was pretty heavy violence going on in the neighborhood," said Christine Wylde. "It seems like it's escalating."

Madison police said early Friday morning, they responded to a robbery near the intersection of Jenifer and Brearly streets. According to a report, the robbery took place around 3 a.m., with the suspect stealing the victim's phone, wallet and keys.

Just days prior and only blocks away, another late night robbery took place, with two men using guns to rob a victim of their phone, wallet and keys.

Another neighbor, Tanya Cohen, said the crimes call for an active response from the community.

"I would like to see the community communicate," she said. "Talk to each other and take action. Right now, we’re looking like a vulnerable community."

Police said they're still investigating both crimes, but would not comment on whether the crimes were related.

